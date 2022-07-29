News

Coalition protests plans by Obaseki to establish Edo museum

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

Edo youths under the auspices of the Coalition of Benin Socio-Cultural Organisation, yesterday defied the early morning rain to protest the planned establishment of the Edo Museum of West African Arts (EMOWAA) by the state government. This was as the group called on Benin sons and daughters, and particularly the Palace of the Oba of Benin, to commence the construction of the Benin Royal Museum, which the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has proposed to house the various artefacts, looted by the British in 1897 and expected to be returned to the palace. The group, led by its Coordinator General, Osaze Amos-Edobor, started the protest from the ancient Benin Arousa Church along Akpakpava Road to the palace of the Oba of Benin and then the proposed site for the museum, which is opposite the palace.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Missing Plateau cleric appears in new Boko Haram video

Posted on Author Reporter

*Pleads with govt, church to rescue him, two other women Reverend Polycap Zango, a pastor with the Church of Christ in Nations, Jos, Plateau State, who went missing while travelling to Gombe State for a conference, has appeared in a new video saying he was abducted by the Islamic State West Africa Province. Zango said he was […]
News

Communal Clashes: It’s time to establish boundary c’ttees – Hamzat

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has called for the establishment of functional boundary committees in local government areas across the country to curb the incessant cases of communal clashes. The deputy governor made the call while receiving a delegation from the National Boundary Commission (NBC) who was on an advocacy visit to the […]
News

Group to lawmakers: Enact law to punish blasphemy in Kano

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO

KANO A coalition of Ulama in Kano State and some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the state has urged the House of Assembly to enact a law to provide punishment for blasphemy in the state.   The coalition made the call on Monday during a courtesy visit to the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica