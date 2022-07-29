Coalition protests plans by Obaseki to establish Edo museum

Edo youths under the auspices of the Coalition of Benin Socio-Cultural Organisation, yesterday defied the early morning rain to protest the planned establishment of the Edo Museum of West African Arts (EMOWAA) by the state government. This was as the group called on Benin sons and daughters, and particularly the Palace of the Oba of Benin, to commence the construction of the Benin Royal Museum, which the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has proposed to house the various artefacts, looted by the British in 1897 and expected to be returned to the palace. The group, led by its Coordinator General, Osaze Amos-Edobor, started the protest from the ancient Benin Arousa Church along Akpakpava Road to the palace of the Oba of Benin and then the proposed site for the museum, which is opposite the palace.

