Coalition rejects presidential poll results, calls on INEC chairman to resign

Coalition rejects presidential poll results, calls on INEC chairman to resign

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the umbrella of Democracy Protection Coalition (DPC) has called on the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, to resign from his position. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos yesterday, the convener of the group, Eze Eluchie, said Yakubu must resign over his failure to deliver free, fair and credible election during the Presidential and National Assembly elections held on Saturday, February 25. He said: “Considering that peoples’ confidence, trust and belief in the electoral system and electoral umpire is an integral component of elections; and that such confidence, trust and belief in INEC and its current chairman, having been irrevocably eroded, Prof Yakubu, should immediately resign his position as Chairman of INEC.

“To avoid further tainting of the sanctity and integrity of the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections, Mahmood Yakubu should totally, forthwith, recuse himself from participating in any manner whatsoever in the process and administration of the forthcoming elections.

“In the event of Yakubu’s failure to resign from office of his own accord, efforts should be harnessed by the INEC Board to, in a manner similar to how the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Sokoto State was suspended, likewise suspend Mr Yakubu from office until further notice; by which time the manipulations and untoward actions of the said Mr Yakubu would have been addressed and rectified. “Alternatively, the people of Nigeria in whom ultimately power resides, should rise and effectively demand the exit from office of this INEC chairman who has displayed gross incompetence, lack of capacity and a penchant to be deceptive and dubious in the discharge of the highly sensitive functions of Chairman of INEC. “INEC should, in the light of its alleged ‘collapse’, compromise and failure of the BVAS machine process and systems in the course of the 25th February elections, collate and declare the results of the said elections by the summation of Polling Unit results from each of the polling units across the country.

“These results are already within the purview of INEC and the political parties. The mostly grossly distorted, mutilated and concocted documents belatedly uploaded unto the INEC IReV, days after the elections were held, should be discountenanced as manipulation of desperate politicians.” The Coalition said since INEC chairman admitted that several staff of the commission and some politicians colluded to compromise the electoral process, all the law enforcement agencies should as a matter of urgency, apprehend, investigate and prosecute all individuals involved in the sabotage.

