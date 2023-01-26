News

Coalition takes sensitization on new Naira notes, design to schools, markets, others

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…explains benefits of CBN’s cashless policy

As the January 31 deadline for ending use of old Naira notes inches in, a coalition of CSOs called Coalition of Civil Society for Good Governance, CCSGG, Thursday, went to schools, markets and other public places to sensitize Nigerians across the country on the new Naira notes and designs.

The Coalition was led by its President, Bassey Etuk, to kick-start the sensitization in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, where they made the people to understand the reason behind the new Naira notes and designs introduced into the nation’s financial sector this time around by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, under the leadership of the Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

The President led some of his team to visit Garki Modern Market, College of Education amongst others in FCT.

According to Etuk, the sensitization will further clarify the thoughts and perception of Nigerians about the new Naira notes and designs based on the fact that there have been less understanding about the laudable policy and step taken by the CBN, and by making Nigerians know the thrust of the action of the CBN, they will further sensitize themselves at various levels.

He said: “It has become imperative for us in Coalition of Civil Society on Good Governance, CCSGG, to use our widespread structure to reach out to Nigerians to sensitize them about the new Naira notes and designs by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and to let them know that it is part of the mandate of the CBN to have new designs for the nation’s legal tender after a period of time, and now the CBN has deemed it fit to perform that statutory role as enshrined in the Act establishing the CBN, and Nigerians need to support it.

“We have to start the sensitization from Abuja, while other geopolitical zones also have started. We believe that as citizens of Nigeria, government organisations alone cannot sensitize the people but we can synergize with them to ensure the people get the best understanding about laudable policies as this that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, is championing right now that is giving hope to Nigerians that the challenges facing the economy will be reduced and one of the solutions is this new Naira notes and designs.

“We will be in all markets, also go to worship centres and commercial areas in villages and towns with our members along with public address systems whereby we speak the language of the people.

“It is also important to mention that these policies from the CBN are not to undermine anybody but are to serve as measures to tackle economic challenges and sanitize the financial system that has been long overdue for such repositioning.”

However, he said the plan is to ensure Nigerians are not misinformed and instigated against the policy of the CBN, which some unscrupulous elements are deliberately confusing Nigerians with fake news.

“We will continue to support the policies of the Emefiele-led CBN for the betterment of the lives of Nigerians, and we will not rest until all Nigerians understand and embrace the cashless policy of the CBN, which is to curb corruption, sponsoring of crimes including kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, and other social vices negatively impacting our country”, he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa gives approval to LGs’ financial autonomy

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Government yesterday stated that it has given its approval of financial autonomy to the local government councils and would not in any way tamper with their funds. This was as the state government noted that Bayelsa State was currently one of the few states in the country, where other arms of government function […]
News

Edo APC chair, ex-A’Ibom REC’S defamatory suit stalled

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The hearing of the N5 million defamation suit instituted by the former Akwa-Ibom Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini against the Chairman of Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC), Col. David Imuse (rtd) yesterday suffered a setback, when the Registrar of High Court 9 informed the Counsel that the presiding judge, Justice Vestee Eboreime, will not […]
News

Reps accuse AGF of extra budgetary spending

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has accused the Accountant General of the Federation of engaging in extra budgetary expenditure contrary to the powers conferred on his office by approving additional funds for the conduct of the 2015 general election. Chairman of the House Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Hon. Oluwole Oke,who made the accusation yesterday, said the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica