Coalition to Buhari: Deploy more troops in Plateau

Our Reporter

Worried by the renewed attacks on some communities in Plateau State, and attendant reprisals, the Coalition of Plateau Peace Advocates (COPPA), has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy additional troops in the general area.

According to the COPPA, deployment of additional troops will deter perpetrators of crime, thereby enhancing security in the troubled state.

While describing the killings as senseless, barbaric and reprehensible, members of the indigenous peace advocacy group appealed to security agencies to identify, arrest  and prosecute those responsible for the atrocities on the plateau.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Rev E. Gyang, as well as National Secretary, Arch. S. Gya,
the group commended Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), especially its Commander, for the quick response to distress calls and attacks.

It, therefore, flayed allegations of connivance levelled against the internal security outfit  and its Commander, stating that the military task force has done well in not only securing the lives and property of people, but also on a mission to restore permanent peace in the state.

“We, are therefore, appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari through the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army staff to deploy more troops to Plateau State,” the group said in the statement.

The group stated thus: “We write to condemn the unwarranted killings, counter killings and destruction of property in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“We urge the security agencies to immediately bring the perpetrators to book.

“We, however, wish to state with a heavy heart and deep sense of patriotism that we condemn the unwarranted, wicked, barbaric and senseless attacks on the person of the new GOC 3 Division Jos and Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and the Military by some unscrupulous and faceless elements on social media.

“Having reviewed and thoroughly investigated all the allegations of bias and incompetence contained in the several messages against the person of the GOC 3 Division Jos and Commander, Operation Safe Haven and the military outfits, we discovered that all the allegations are false in their entirety and are  only intended to demoralise the Commander and his troops.

“Given this, we in COPPA reject this act of deliberate and calculated blackmail and urge the good people of Plateau State and the general public to ignore this smear campaign.

“While not holding brief for Operation Safe Haven, as an indigenous peace building group in the state,we will not sit and watch innocent persons be roped into the unfortunate situation in the state”.

