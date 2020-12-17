Coalition to commence #Bringbackourboys protests in Katsina

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) yesterday said it has concluded arrangements for the commencement of protests against the kidnapping of school boys in Katsina State. The coalition said the protest, which they intended to take to President Muhammadu Buhari’s home country of Daura, was to compel the government to take action that would lead to the rescue of the hundreds of students abducted from Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara.

Spokesman of the coalition, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in a statement said the protest was tagged #Bringbackourboys. Accordingtothecoalition, “The exercise tagged #Bringbackourboys, will kick off in Katsina today and is expected to proceed to Daura to register the current concerns with Mr. President.” Led by its Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Nastura Ashir Shariff, the CNG spokesman said the coalition was already in touch with parents of the abducted school children, assuring them of support in their moment of trial.

“It will be unreasonable to expect any northerner and well-meaning Nigerians to fold their arms and watch the North, a significant component of the country, abandoned at the mercy of bandits, murderers and kidnappers.” CNG said already the police in Katsina had been deploying massive reinforcements, “which calls for caution on the part of authorities against attempts to suppress legitimate protests that will be conducted peacefully,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...