Coalition to IGP: We won’t allow you turn South-East to killing field

A coalition of 44 civil society organisations (CSOs) and intellectuals have called on the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba and the authorities of the Nigerian Army and other branches of the Armed Forces to desist from their apparent plot to turn the South-East into a killing field under the guise of fighting insecurity. The coalition, which also criticised the IGP for his recent comments, which it alleged was capable of instigating and promoting extrajudicial killings by security operatives in the South-East, noted that it would not allow the Acting IGP and the Armed Forces to turn South-Eastern Nigeria into a killing field.

The coalition said: “The coalition hereby designates the Acting Inspector General of Police as Geno-cide Enabler. He has also been blacklisted in the Human Rights Community and we shall take further steps to forward his name to relevant international human rights, diplomatic and intergovernmental quarters for their records and needful actions.” The coalition, which also condemned in strong terms the recent attacks on security personnel and destruction of key government facilities in the country, however, noted that vengeful policing, the crude resort to violent self-help and government’s reprisal are all condemnable.

