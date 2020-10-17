Coalition to Kwara gov: Conduct LG elections before Nov

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has been enjoined to conduct elections into the 16 local government councils in the state on or before November 1 or face legal action. Briefing journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Thursday, a Coalition of Civil Society on Autonomy of Local Governments in Nigeria, condemned AbdulRazaq’s action in dissolving the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC) put in place by the immediate past administration when tenure of the members had not expired, despite a court ruling declaring the dissolution illegal.

Convener of the coalition, Musa Aliu, who is also the executive director, Media Advocacy and Technology Centre, Ilorin, urged the governor to reinstate the dissolved commission and immediately set in motion the machinery for the conduct of the, “already due local government elections in Kwara State.”

He added: “Where the governor refuses to reinstate the illegally dissolved members of KWASIEC or constitute a new one on or November, 2020, this illegality will be challenged in court immediately.

