News

Coalition to Kwara gov: Conduct LG elections before Nov

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has been enjoined to conduct elections into the 16 local government councils in the state on or before November 1 or face legal action. Briefing journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Thursday, a Coalition of Civil Society on Autonomy of Local Governments in Nigeria, condemned AbdulRazaq’s action in dissolving the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC) put in place by the immediate past administration when tenure of the members had not expired, despite a court ruling declaring the dissolution illegal.

Convener of the coalition, Musa Aliu, who is also the executive director, Media Advocacy and Technology Centre, Ilorin, urged the governor to reinstate the dissolved commission and immediately set in motion the machinery for the conduct of the, “already due local government elections in Kwara State.”

He added: “Where the governor refuses to reinstate the illegally dissolved members of KWASIEC or constitute a new one on or November, 2020, this illegality will be challenged in court immediately.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: ‘It is now safe to return to work’ – UK minister

Posted on Author Reporter

  Britain’s government will urge people to return to offices and other workplaces where it is safe to do so to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Friday. “Our central message is pretty straightforward: we are saying to people it is now safe to return to work,” […]
News

US records over 1,000 coronavirus deaths in one day

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus rose by more than 1,000 on Tuesday, the biggest single-day increase since early June, according to a Reuters tally. After weeks of declining fatalities, there were more than 5,200 U.S. COVID-19 deaths in the week ended July 19, up 5% from the previous seven days, a Reuters analysis […]
News

Ondo 2020: Akeredolu’s deputy, Ajayi, to dump PDP for ZLP

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Indication yesterday emerged that the embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi has concluded plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). With Ajayi’s latest moves from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition PDP, a series of political permutations had continued to play out […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: