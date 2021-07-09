News

Coalition to Plateau indigenes: Support new Task Force Commander

Our Reporter

An indigenous peace advocacy group, the Coalition of Plateau Civil Society for Peace and Security, (COPPASA), has solicited the support and cooperation of both indigenes and residents, to enable the newly-appointed Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Maj-Gen.I.S Ali, to succeed in the onerous task of restoring peace to the Plateau State.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Dr Bitrus Pwajok and National Secretary, Mrs Esther M, the group hailed the appointment of Gen. Ali, describing the senior officer as competent and thorough.
According to the coalition, the position was part of the resolutions reached at its quarterly meeting.

“Having  risen from our quarterly meeting to appraise the peace architecture in Plateau State and among other things, we strongly commend the Nigeria Army high command for the appointment of Major General Ali as the new Special Tast Force Commander.

“This would remain the best thing that has happened to us in recent time,” the statement said.

It added thus: “Available records and information at our disposal show that the new commander is a through-breed professional and detribalised Nigerian, with both local and international exposures.

“We sincerely hope that he will bring his experience to bear by putting steps that will restore peace and harmony among the people of Plateau and southern kaduna.

“We in the civil society community welcome General Ali with our whole heart.

“We appeal to our people to open their hearts devoid of any sentiments, and give General Ali the maximum cooperation.”

