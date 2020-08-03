Coalition to Zulum: Stop public confrontation with Soldiers

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGATN), has cautioned Governor Babagana Zulum against public confrontations and altercations with the military, saying that such attitudes may be counter-productive in the fight against insurgency in the North-East.

This is just as the coalition called for a special investigation to interrogate the attack on the convoy of the governor in Bama area of the state, stating that the incident is a source of concern on national security.

On Thursday, the convoy of Governor Zulum came under terrorists fire while visiting Baga Town and he was forced to abort his visit to other parts of the town. Shocked at the attack, the governor, in a viral video, confronted the Commanding Officer in Mile 4, and expressed his grievances over the incident.

In a statement issued in Abuja , the Convener of the coalition, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, and the Secretary, Barr John Atani said the governor is aware of channels of expression when it comes to security issues and shouldn’t, as the chief security officer of Borno state, be seen exchanging words on camera with security agencies.

He said, “ While we applaud the doggedness of Governor Zulum in ensuring that Borno State and its environs are safe but to make a public show of a sensitive matter as security raises fundamental questions that should be duly interrogated.

“As the Chief Security Officer of Borno State, we are aware that Governor Zulum has unrestrained statutory access to intelligence and security personnel in the state and even in central military command, in that regard, he could have simply put a direct call to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces or the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, who is always within the theater of operations to lead his troops from the front, to express his grievances instead of putting up a show that does nothing but exacerbate the whole issue.

“We considered the action of the governor as not too executive in nature giving the sensitivity of the issue. Is it not possible that these attacks were staged just to embarrass the leadership of the Nigerian Army and drive home the parochial and sentimental clamour for the sack of the Service Chiefs?

“If Governor Zulum does not know that the Nigerian Army and Borno State Government are complimentary partners and not adversaries in the ongoing effort to restore peace in the northeast, and rout out the remnants of the decimated Boko Haram /ISWAP terrorist, then there is much to be desired. The two should just not be seen as working at cross purposes or working in disarray.

“This war against insurgency must be won. Throwing blames may not suffice because it is apparent that our common enemy may capitalise on seeming infractions. We can’t blame President Buhari, General Buratai or even the governor, but we must all be in tandem to end this evil. But ridiculing the army and exposing it to more sponsored social media bashings is totally not one of the techniques to embrace.

Like this: Like Loading...