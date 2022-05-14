Coalition urges Wike to support Riverine PDP aspirant assuccessor

A group, Coalition 23, has called on Governor Nyesom Wike to work for an aspirant from the riverine area of the state to clinch the governorship ticket of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and succeed him as governor. The group, which comprises indigenes and non indigenes residing in the state, appealed to the governor and the PDP to strongly consider “equity, fairness and good conscience” when deciding on who becomes the next governor of the state.

The coalition’s chairman, Mr. Pureh Kalango, and secretary, Mr. Ikechi Ogunka, who spoke to journalists while presenting an appeal letter to the leadership of the PDP in the State and Wike, noted that they were moving round the state’s 23 council areas to build trust and bridges for the election of a riverine candidate as next governor.

Kalango noted that the group has concluded plans to mobilise over a million eligible voters that believe that power will shift to the riverine axis in 2023 after 24 years of upland rule. Also speaking, Ogunka, who is also the President of Ikwerre Conscience Movement, said that the state will experience a new dawn if the riverine areas are allowed produce the next governor of the State. Ogunka advised the leadership of the state PDP not to carry any moral burden in its choice of who flies the party governorship flag in 2023 because that will automatically lead to PDP’s defeat at the polls. Ikechi also pledged to mobilise all Ikwerre people to join the campaign for a power shift to the riverine axis in 2023, declaring that; “it is a just cause even in the sight of God.”

