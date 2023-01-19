Coalition warns against derailing 2023 elections

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) yesterday in Aba, Abia State warned that nothing should be done to derail and or endanger the forthcoming general elections. The Coalition of CSOs even equally called on all relevant authorities especially the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that eligible voters are not disenfranchised.

The CSOs led by their spokesperson and South- East Zonal Coordinator of the Civil Society Action Coalition On Education For All (CSACEFA), Mrs Eunice Egbuna, gave the warning during a press conference in Aba. They said their warning and advice are premised on the several potent events in the country in the last few weeks sending strong signals that some forces may be working towards truncating the 2023 polls. According to CSOs, the series of unprovoked and unwarranted attacks on INEC facilities and security agencies facilities across the nation in recent times are clear pointers that cast a dark cloud on the prospect of free and fair polls.

