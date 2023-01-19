News

Coalition warns against derailing 2023 elections

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) yesterday in Aba, Abia State warned that nothing should be done to derail and or endanger the forthcoming general elections. The Coalition of CSOs even equally called on all relevant authorities especially the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that eligible voters are not disenfranchised.

The CSOs led by their spokesperson and South- East Zonal Coordinator of the Civil Society Action Coalition On Education For All (CSACEFA), Mrs Eunice Egbuna, gave the warning during a press conference in Aba. They said their warning and advice are premised on the several potent events in the country in the last few weeks sending strong signals that some forces may be working towards truncating the 2023 polls. According to CSOs, the series of unprovoked and unwarranted attacks on INEC facilities and security agencies facilities across the nation in recent times are clear pointers that cast a dark cloud on the prospect of free and fair polls.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Why INEC can’t conduct by-election without police, by Enugu REC

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday in Enugu declared that it cannot conduct the Isi-Uzo State Constituency by-election in Enugu State without the presence of police personnel. Dr Emeka Ononamadu, Enugu State Resident Electoral Commissioner, stated this while speaking at the consultative meeting with media practitioners and Civil Society Organizations (CSO’s) on Isi-Uzo […]
News

Okowa: Atiku, best for Nigeria in 2023

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

From the stable of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has come a high level scorecard for his principal, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as the best presidential candidate for Nigeria in 2023. The governor rated Atiku high and described him as the “most prepared and […]
News

Governor Abu Sani Bello’s Quest To Fix Strategic Roads For Economic Development.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

“You campaign in poetry, but you govern in prose.” —Mario Cuomo, former Governor of New York When Governor Abu Sani Bello decided to run for office of Governor of Niger State, more than most, he knew that one of the key problems of the state is the deficit in road infrastructure. Niger state after all, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica