…Coalition warns protesters against inciting violence in Lagos

A coalition of Concerned Civil Society Organisations has warned those planning to carry out peaceful demonstration on October 20 in remembrance of the EndSARS protests against inciting any form of violence in Lagos.

Speaking during a press conference yesterday, spokesperson for the coalition, Nelson Ekujumi, said though they recognise the rights of citizens to air their grievances, such actions must be exercised within the ambits of the law and with recognition of the fact that other persons rights must not be infringed upon in the process.

He said: “As we look backwards with pain and anguish over the unwarranted destruction of life and property as result of the 2020 EndSARS protest in Lagos it is important to situate the issues in a proper perspective to prevent a reccurrence of the mayhem that rose from it. “The protests of October 2020 which blew across the country though legitimate because it was an agitation against impunity and lack of accountability in public office, encapsulated in the activities of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Like this: Like Loading...