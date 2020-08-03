Coalition writes Buhari, seeks probe, resignation of Malami over alleged financial sleaze

Some anti-graft civil society groups have written a petition to President Muhammadu seeking for the probe of the country’s Attorney- General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over an alleged ‘14 high profile corruption cases’.

The CSOs in a letter sent to President Buhari over the weekend, tagged; ‘Corruption Allegations and Abuse of Office Against the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice’, said the immediate option before the AGF was to resign and give way for full inquiry into the allegations against him.

The letter, which listed “financial fraud” and “influence peddling” among the allegations advanced against the AGF, was signed by Olanrewaju Suraju, chairman, the Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CSNAC), a coalition of 150 CSOs; Debo Adeniran, chairman, Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) and Ezenwa Nwagwu of Say No Campaign.

The statement reads in part: “President Muhammadu Buhari has received 14 high profile corruption allegations against the country’s attorney-general, said to be one of the president’s closest allies.

The allegations ranged from financial sleaze involving him and his family to influence peddling. “It has to be now or never. There are very strong allegations of corruption against Mr Abubakar Malami with clear evidence. President Buhari should act now. We have listed these corruption cases after a painstaking compilation of high profile corruption cases involving the country’s No 1 law officer. The President must act without delay.”

The three leading anticorruption groups said the immediate option before the AGF was to resign and give way for a full inquiry into the grand allegations that seemed to portray the AGF as stunningly corrupt. They also urged President Buhari to put in motion the public inquiry or risk legal fireworks from lawyers in the country.

The coalition said the response of President Buhari to the allegations had the prospect of determining the future of the anti-corruption campaign in the country.

“We are perturbed by these reports considering the revered position occupied by Mr. Malami, being the number one law officer of the country. Some of the allegations as conveyed in the media reports go to the root of the breakdown of law and order and total disregard for the rule of law.

