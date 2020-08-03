News

Coalition writes Buhari, seeks probe, resignation of Malami over alleged financial sleaze

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Some anti-graft civil society groups have written a petition to President Muhammadu seeking for the probe of the country’s Attorney- General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over an alleged ‘14 high profile corruption cases’.

 

The CSOs in a letter sent to President Buhari over the weekend, tagged; ‘Corruption Allegations and Abuse of Office Against the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice’, said the immediate option before the AGF was to resign and give way for full inquiry into the allegations against him.

 

The letter, which listed “financial fraud” and “influence peddling” among the allegations advanced against the AGF, was signed by Olanrewaju Suraju, chairman, the Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CSNAC), a coalition of 150 CSOs; Debo Adeniran, chairman, Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) and Ezenwa Nwagwu of Say No Campaign.

 

The statement reads in part: “President Muhammadu Buhari has received 14 high profile corruption allegations against the country’s attorney-general, said to be one of the president’s closest allies.

 

The allegations ranged from financial sleaze involving him and his family to influence peddling. “It has to be now or never. There are very strong allegations of corruption against Mr Abubakar Malami with clear evidence. President Buhari should act now. We have listed these corruption cases after a painstaking compilation of high profile corruption cases involving the country’s No 1 law officer. The President must act without delay.”

 

The three leading anticorruption groups said the immediate option before the AGF was to resign and give way for a full inquiry into the grand allegations that seemed to portray the AGF as stunningly corrupt. They also urged President Buhari to put in motion the public inquiry or risk legal fireworks from lawyers in the country.

 

The coalition said the response of President Buhari to the allegations had the prospect of determining the future of the anti-corruption campaign in the country.

 

“We are perturbed by these reports considering the revered position occupied by Mr. Malami, being the number one law officer of the country. Some of the allegations as conveyed in the media reports go to the root of the breakdown of law and order and total disregard for the rule of law.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Killing, maiming, looting in Ojiegbe, Ndiegede

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

In Nguji Ojiegbe Onunwakpu and Ndiegede, Igbeagu autonomous community, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, peace has eluded the residents following killings, maiming and looting of properties in renewed boundary crisis between the two neighbouring villages. UCHENNA INYA reports from Abakaliki The people of Nguji Ojiegbe Onunwakpu and Ndiegede all in Izzi Local Government […]
News

Diri assures security agencies of support against criminality

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said that his administration would effectively collaborate with security agencies in the state to actualise his administration’s development agenda. This was as the newly deployed Commissioner of Police to the state assured the governor and people of the state of professionalism in policing the state. The governor stated […]
News

Magu’s invitation, confirmation of malfeasance in EFCC – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the invitation of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was a confirmation of malfeasance in the agency.     The party therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to allow unhindered investigation into the matter.   PDP said in a statement by its National Publicity […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: