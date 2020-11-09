Coalition writes embassies on attempt to hijack #EndSARS platform

Our Reporter

A Coalition, operating under the banner of Concerned Patriots for Peace and Development (CPPD), has alerted embassies in the country of alleged plans some persons and groups to revive the now-rested protests that were championed by the #EndSARS Protesters.

In an open letter addressed to the embassies in Abuja, the Coalition raised concerns that the development may trigger violenve, thereby constituting threat to national security.

In an open letter it addressed to the embassies of the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Germany, France and Canada among others, the Coalition said its allegation was based on intelligence at its disposal.

The coalition has the following groups that jointly signed up to the decision: Coalition of Igbo Please; Coalition of Yoruba Elders for Peace and Good Governance as well as Coalition of Northern Professionals espectively.

In the alert entitled: “An Open Letter On The Plot By Sowore To Incite Violence Against The Federal Government”, the organisation wondered why Sowore is seeking to revive an action that has since been suspended.

This, it added, was moreso that the promoters of the protests for the disbandment of the SARS, have since called-off the demonstrations, with a view to giving governments at all levels the benefit of the doubt.

Apart from dissolving the dreaded police squad, the federal and state governments are currently addressing other issues raised, one of which is the establishment of judicial commissions of inquiry, to deal with cases of brutality, extra-judicial killings and other excesses of the defunct SARS.

“We are constraint by events of the last one week to write this open letter to you, to intimate you of premeditated moves by one Omoyele Sowore to incite public disturbance against the Nigerian government,” the group said.

The letter reads: “Your Excellency, our resort to this open letter is occasioned by the urgency of the situation, as intelligence at our disposal has confirmed that plans may have been concluded to hijack the now-rested #EndSARS protests, to allegedly cause unrest in Nigeria

“Or, how else will one situate this latest attempt at re-launching and reviving an action, whose original/genuine promoters have since suspended, to give both the federal and state governments the chance to address the concerns that triggered the mass protests?” it asked.

