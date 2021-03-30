COAS: IEDs frustrating counter-insurgency operations

…says logistics constraints receiving attention

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt- Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has said that the ongoing counterinsurgency operation in the North East was being hampered by improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by suspected terrorist elements waging a blood-letting campaign against the nation.

This was as the COAS also identified logistics as another challenge impeding smooth operations in the North East theatre. He, however, assured that concerted efforts were being made to deal with the obvious challenges, which do not only frustrate troops’ advancements to dominate some general areas, but also expose them to ambush attacks, many of which result in fatalities.

Ibrahim, who made the positions yesterday at the Combined Chief of Army Staff First Quarter Conference and Operations Retreat held in Abuja, reiterated his determination to evolve a new Force that is “repositioned to professionally defeat all adversaries in joint environment”.

He said: “Concerted effort is also being made to eliminate the threat of improvised explosive devices which has been a major impediment to troops and our operations in OP Lafiya Dole.

Again, in order to increase our operational capabilities, I have approved the purchase of spare parts and directed that all damaged and unserviceable equipment in the theatre be back-loaded for immediate repairs. “I am aware of logistics constraints affecting operations across the country and I am glad to inform you that the President,

Commander in Chief has pledged to continue to support the Nigerian Army.

“As I speak, we will soon be receiving combat enablers that would enhance and boost our operations”, he stated.

According to the Army chief, the ongoing conference will provide him and the participating Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), Commanders as well as General Officers Commanding (GOCs) the ample opportunity to brainstorm and interact on the state of affairs of the Army.

This, he noted, is with a view to reviewing the Service’s activities for first quarter 2021 while also planning for training and other operational commitments in the second quarter of the year.

Speaking on his emergence, the COAS said it came at “a very critical period when the nation is facing daunting security challenges characteristic of a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous environment”.

Consequently, he tasked commanders and other senior officers on the urgent and compelling need to key into his vision of rebuilding the Army as part of measures to hasten the defeat of non-state actors, who have continued to test the collective will of the state.

His words: “I want to assure you that I am determined in rebuilding the fighting skills, capacity, confidence and morale of our troops across the various theatres of operations. In order to achieve this, my top priorities for the second and third quarters of the year would be training.

“I will ensure that through functional training, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army are equipped with the right competences and skills to effectively undertake daring missions in addition to developing special operations forces.

“This would be closely followed by procurement that ensures appropriate kitting and provision of protective gear, weapons, equipment and platforms.

“Administration is a key principle of war; hence troops’ welfare will also be given paramount attention.

“Let me, however, remind you all, that while no effort will be spared in achieving these goals, it is Command’s responsibility to ensure the sustenance and maintenance of all equipment while measures must be emplaced to ensure sound administration of troops and their families.”

Like this: Like Loading...