COAS, others: Buhari approves flags flying at half mast, okays public holiday

…as Aisha Buhari visits family of late army chief, Ibrahim Attahiru

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that the national flag should fly at half mast in all public buildings, facilities and all official residences to honor the military personnel who died in a plane crash on Friday.
The measure will take place between Monday to Wednesday this week.
A statement from the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha on Sunday night, which disclosed this, also said that the President has approved Monday as a public holiday for the Armed Forces.
It would be recalled that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military officers died in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.
The remains of the victims were buried in Abuja last Saturday.
Meanwhile, the first lady, Aisha Buhari, on Sunday, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru.
She joined other Nigerians to mourn Attahiru and other officers who died in Friday’s plane crash.
Mrs Buhari shared a short message and pictures of her visit on Facebook Sunday evening.
“The death of the Late Chief Of Army Staff and the other military officers aboard the ill-fated aircraft is a monumental loss to their families and the Nation at large,” she wrote.
“May their souls rest in peace, and may the Almighty grant their families the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss,” she posted.

