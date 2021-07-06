News

COAS: Our loyalty to constitutional authority absolute

Posted on

Army responsible for regional, int’l security – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that “it is to the credit of the Army that despite the current internal security challenges, the nation’s commitments to regional and international peace and security remain unshaken”.

Buhari gave the commendation on the occasion of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL), which was held at the Command Officers’ Mess in Abuja on Tuesday.

While noting the sacrifices of troops on the Frontline, President Buhari reiterated his government’s commitment to providing equipment needed to facilitate the defeat of insurgency and other security challenges besetting the nation.

This was as he acknowledged the synergy among the Armed Forces and sister security agencies, even as he tasked the Service to evolve new strategies, in its quest to deliver on its mandate.

“I am particularly happy to note the increasing understanding and cooperation within the military, as well as the inter-agency cooperation in the fight against the terrorists and other criminal elements in the North East,” the President stated.

According to him: “This has no doubt led to the decimation of some terrorists and criminal elements in our society. Government services and private businesses have since resumed in areas hitherto controlled by these terrorists.

“Therefore, as we celebrate the achievements of the Nigerian Army and all security agencies, I would like to thank all well-meaning Nigerians for their support and understanding.

“This Government appreciates and commends recent efforts by individuals, community members, traditional leaders and numerous civil society organisations especially the youths that are cooperating and supporting the security agencies in exposing all agents of destruction and instability in our polity. As a responsible Government, we are conscious of the challenges being faced by the citizenry. I would like to assure you that these would be resolved in the shortest possible time.”

In his welcome address, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj-Gen. Faruq Yahaya, pledged the Service’s absolute loyalty to the President, and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

Our Reporters

