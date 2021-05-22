COAS: PDP demands probe of military plane crashes

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for probe of military plane crashes in the country particularly the last two in which lives of senior military officers were lost.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiuan, expressed sadness at the death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers in a military plane crash on Friday.

“Our party commiserates with the military high command, the families of Lt. General Attahiru and the other officers and men who have paid the supreme price for the security of our nation and prays God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss,” PDP stated.

The party describes Gen. Attahiru and the other officers as heroes who gave their lives for the security of our nation, adding that the tragic incident is a huge blow to Nigeria.

It urged Nigerians to be at alert and continue to pray for the fighting men and women, who are risking their lives at the front to secure our nation.

Like this: Like Loading...