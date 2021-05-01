General Ibrahim Atttahiru)
COAS redesignates counter-insurgency operations

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

In what may be considered as a move towards consolidation, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has effected some changes in the ongoing counter- insurgency operations in the North East. Specifically, the Army Chief has declared that henceforth, Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), which was the code-name for the counter-insurgency operation in the troubled North East zone, will now be christened, “Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, said the renaming was “premised on the fact that the Nigerian Army has made a lot of progress over the years and needs to re-align for better efficiency”. The statement read in part: “The COAS…has approved the renaming of the ongoing Cointerinsurgency Operation in the North East from Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) to Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

“Also affected the re-designation are the Army Super Camps which now reflect the nomenclature of the formations and units followed by the name of the locations they occupy while sub-units are redesigned as Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) followed by the name of their locations.

