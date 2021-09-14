News Top Stories

COAS to commanders: Excuses will no longer be tolerated

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt- Gen. Faruq Yahaya, has read the riot act to field commanders and others, warning that excuses for failure will no longer be tolerated.

 

The Army Chief handed down the warning in his address, yesterday at the opening ceremony of the Chief of Army Staff Conference holding in Abuja. “Failure is failure, irrespective of the circumstances,” Yahaya stated.

 

According to him: “Commanders must take initiative, they must take decisive actions to defeat the threats in their respective AORs. I will not again take or accept no excuses.

 

Gentlemen, failure is failure irrespective of the circumstances “I want to state that the Nigerian Army under my watch will remain resolute and continue to chart progressive paths towards tackling the security challenges confronting the country.

 

“Hence, I have directed that serious attention be given to sustaining and improving the tempo in all ongoing Nigerian Army operations across the country. I have also directed the conduct of special operations, especially in the North Central and Northwest Regions to address the deteriorating security infractions in the regions.”

