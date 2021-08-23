News

COAS visits 2 Div. Ibadan, Olubadan, Makinde, immortalizes late predecessor

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, Monday paid a visit to the 2 Div. Headquarters, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment Ojoo, Ibadan, Oyo State, where he immortalized the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Attairu Ibrahim.

 

Yahaya’s visit was his maiden operational assignment to the Division where he was received by the General Officer Commanding, Major General Gold Chibuisi. He commissioned the Tiger Mini Estate and an Indoor Badminton Court to immortalize the former COAS.

 

The COAS also paid a visit to the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogunguniso 1 in his Popoyemoja palace, as well as, Governor Seyi Makinde in the Agodi Government Secretariat, Ibadan. He commended the governor for his welfarism support to Nigerian Army.

 

Speaking with journalists on the purpose of his visit, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya said: “I’m in 2 Division as part of operational act. It is my maiden operational visit since I have assumed office as the Chief Of Army Staff of the Nigerian Army. It is usual to go round and see the troops on the ground. It is not as if we don’t know what they are doing. We need to visit and see and interaction with the troops and see first hand, what they are doing, speak out to them also, and address issues that we see on the ground. That is what brought me to 2 Div. It is all about appreciating the soldiers in what they are doing, urging them to even do more, and also urging them to do their job professionally in tandem with our teaching, training.

 

“Nigerian Army is a well trained professional Army that has experience, and we have been in existence since over 185 years. So we have zeals, we have confidence of doing our activities, and that is what we are emphasizing to our troops. We are also making progress in synergy with other services and other sister security agencies.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

