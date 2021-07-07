News

COAS: We’re sending criminals to God to answer for their crimes

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

 

The newly decorated Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has declared that many bandits and other criminal elements undermining national security have been sent to God to go and answer for their crimes.

Yahaya made this disclosure Wednesday shortly after being decorated to his new rank by President Muhammmadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Responding to questions from the newsmen shortly after the brief ceremony, the army boss appreciated the president for the confidence reposed in him while pledging his unalloyed loyalty on behalf of the officers and men of the Nigerian Army.

‌He said they would continue to do their best to arrest insecurity in the country particularly insurgency and other violent crimes.

Yayaha affirmed that successes were already being recorded adding that the military would leverage on it and its experience.

He said: “I want to first most sincerely appreciate the President and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces for the confidence reposed in me and now being decorated Lieutenant General and Chief of Army Staff.

“And I want to pledge my unalloyed loyalty on behalf of the officers and men of Nigerian Army and also continue to do our very best to arrest this challenge that we have, particularly insurgency, insecurity and other violent crimes.

“We are already getting successes. We will leverage on that including our experience in this job and by the grace of God, we shall get there.”

Asked what message he had for the bandits and other criminal elements undermining national security, given Buhari’s declaration that they would be treated in the language they understand, he stated: “That’s what we have started doing already and many of them have been sent to God to go and answer for their crimes. And we will continue to do that.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FERMA repairs two bridges washed away by flood in Kebbi

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris BIRNIN KEBBI

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) yesterday said it has reconstructed two bridges that were washed away by flood in Kebbi State. Addressing newsmen in his office, Kebbi State FERMA Coordinator, Engineer Reliwan Usman, said the reconstruction of the two bridges had reduced the suffering of the people as well as boosted the economy of […]
News

Buhari speaks on Edo election

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the election process in Edo State, which led to the victory of the incumbent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The position of the President was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and […]
News

FG moves to establish Federal Secretariat in Abia

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

There are indications that the Federal Government will soon commence construction of a Federal Secretariat complex in Abia State, following the state government’s provision of land for that purpose.   The indication to this effect emerged in Abuja, during the 2021 budget defence session of the Ministry of Works and Housing before the joint Senate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica