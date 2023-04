COAS’s Wife Fetes, Interacts With Soldiers’ Wives

The President, Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), Mrs Salamatu Yahaya, yesterday interacted with wives of soldiers under the aegis of the Nigerian Army Soldiers’ Wives Association (NASWA) to mark the Eid-el-fitri celebration.

Mrs Yahaya said the occasion had provided the opportunity to have interaction with the women, to identify areas of intervention and support them. She said the meeting was convened in the spirit of Easter and Sallah seasons to be able to eat and interact together.

Wife of the army chief said that NAOWA had continued to support and empower barracks women and youths with skills and starter packs to make them to be self-reliant. She said: “I know some of you have one or two things that you want me to hear.

The one we can help you, we will help and the one we can take your complaint forward, we will. “So we are going to eat, we are going to enjoy ourselves and we are going to talk to ourselves.”