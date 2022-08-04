News

COAS’s wife lauds Ugwuanyi’s support to military, NAOWA

Posted on

Impressed by the interventions and maximum support Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has been giving the military to discharge its responsibilities in the state, the wife of the Chief of Army Staff, Mrs. Salamatu Yahaya, has commended the governor for the gesture towards the security of lives and property. Yahaya, who is the National President, Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), also expressed profound appreciation to Gov. Ugwuanyi for the assistance his administration has given to the NAOWA chapter of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army in realizing its set objectives. Speaking when she led members of NAOWA to pay a courtesy visit to Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, the Chief of Army Staff ’s wife said they were grateful to the governor “for your interventions and maximum support you have been giving NAOWA; we sincerely appreciate.”

 

Our Reporters

