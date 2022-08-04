COAS’s wife lauds Ugwuanyi’s support to military, NAOWA

Impressed by the interventions and maximum support Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has been giving the military to discharge its responsibilities in the state, the wife of the Chief of Army Staff, Mrs. Salamatu Yahaya, has commended the governor for the gesture towards the security of lives and property. Yahaya, who is the National President, Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), also expressed profound appreciation to Gov. Ugwuanyi for the assistance his administration has given to the NAOWA chapter of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army in realizing its set objectives. Speaking when she led members of NAOWA to pay a courtesy visit to Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, the Chief of Army Staff ’s wife said they were grateful to the governor “for your interventions and maximum support you have been giving NAOWA; we sincerely appreciate.”
Related Articles
Private financier to FG: Invest massively in agriculture
An agriculture expert and the Managing Director, Prince of Courage Nigeria Limited, Prince Aina Kazeem Owolabi, has called on the federal and state governments invest massively in agriculture if truly the nation wants to diversify its economy with the view to accelerate its growth. Aina also noted that the nation’s long neglect of agriculture […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Niger: ‘We’ve received over N28bn from FG under SIP in 5 years’
Niger State government on Thursday said it has received over N28 billion from the Federal government for several of its Special intervention Programme (SIP) in the last five years. While addressing journalists on the outcome of the state’s Executive Council meeting at Government House, the state’s focal person, Barrister Amina Gwer explained that the Federal […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
JUST IN: New York subway shooting suspect, Frank James, arrested
Subway shooter Frank James has been arrested a day after shooting 10 people on a packed Brooklyn train The cameras inside the 36th Street station were not working yesterday when he opened fire on the northbound N train at 8.24am. It meant he managed to escape as wounded passengers spilled out onto the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)