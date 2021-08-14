Coast clear as APC resolves lingering crisis

As political activities start to build up towards the 2023 general elections, the ruling All Progressives Congress might just have cleared one major hurdle with the endorsement of the Caretaker Committee led by Governor Mai Malu Buni of Yobe State by his fellow APC governors under the banner of the Progressives Governors Forum amid apprehensions about the legal status of the committee itself and validity of any actions it might have taken on behalf of the party. The committee was set up in June 2020 after the ouster of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee, following a dramatic falling out with some powerful governors.

It was to run for six months till December but its tenure was extended by another six months until June 2021 and extended further by President Muhammad Buhari, who doubles as party leader. Other members of the 13-member Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) include Senator Akpanudoedehe (Secretary), Osun State Governor, Isiaka Oyetola (South West), Ken Nnamani (South East), Stella Okorete (women rep). Niger State Governor, Sani Bello (North Central), Dr James Lalu (physically challenged), Senator Abubakar Yusuf (Senate rep), Akinyemi Olaide (House of Reps), David Lyon (South-South), Abba Ari (North-West), Professor Tahir Mamman (North-East) and Ismail Ahmed (youth rep). Of course, this polarised the party as some big wigs were unhappy. They argued that it was improper for the ruling party to be administered on an ad hoc basis, moreso as the committee chairman and the president were both from the north, much against convention.

Others insisted that it was only a temporary arrangement to stabilise the party and was therefore in order. However, some APC top guns, who have been accused of pursuing their own agenda, ahead of the 2023 elections, attempted to rock the boat again, following the Supreme Court judgement in the case of Eyitayo Jegede vs Rotimi Akeredolu & ors, which stemmed from the Ondo State governorship election.

They argued that with the split ruling, Akeredolu could have lost his seat if Buni had been joined in the suit. Jegede was challenging the competence of Buni as a sitting governor to run the affairs of the APC as chairman of the caretaker committee at the time the governorship election was conducted.

They, therefore, called for the immediate dissolution of the caretaker committee and constitution of a proper executive to carry on with other major functions ahead of 2023, including the organisation of ward, local government, state and national congresses, where leaders at all level would be elected. Ranking party members, including the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, SAN; Senator Babafemi Ojudu (Special Adviser on Political Matters) and Senator Ita Enang (Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs), had insisted that Buni should step down and ward congresses conducted recently should not proceed, citing legal implications.

Keyamo in a leaked memo said the APC would have lost the case if Jegede had joined Buni in the Ondo suit. “The little technical point that saved Gov Akeredolu was that Jegede failed to join Gov Mai Mala Buni in the suit. Jegede was challenging the competence of Gov. Mai Mala Buni as a sitting governor to run the affairs of the APC as chairman of the Caretaker Committee.

“He contends that this is against Section 183 of the 1999 Constitution which states that a sitting Governor shall not, during the period when he holds office, hold any other executive office or paid employment in any capacity whatsoever. In other words, had Buni been joined in the suit, the story may have been different today as we would have lost Ondo State to the PDP,” he had noted.

No cause for alarm, members insist However, Keyamo’s position was faulted by another party bigwig, Senator Magnus Abe, who noted that party leaders who had reservations about the constitution of the CECPC were informed that the decision to establish the committee was reached only after extensive legal examination of the issues confronting the APC at that time by a body of eminent lawyers in leadership positions in the APC. Abe explained that, ironically, Keyamo was one of the legal luminaries whose stand swayed the President to support the CECPC option as the only means to save the party from imminent self-destruction at the time.

“That is why I was taken aback by the quick and sudden volte-face of Keyamo in the face of Jegede vs Akeredolu. There is a popular saying that sometimes where you stand on an issue is determined by where you sit. “The Buni-led caretaker committee in the determined effort to reposition the party and carry out its difficult assignment, has adjusted the seating arrangements in a lot of states and this may explain the stand that some party leaders will take on this issue. But it is important that we deal with facts and the law,” he said.

He added, “With all due respect to my friend, Keyamo, he was merely second- guessing the Supreme Court when he gave the impression or suggested, based on his understanding and interpretation of the said judgment that any legal challenge against Buni, must succeed, no matter the circumstances of the challenge. “This is simply incorrect. No two cases are the same.

The Supreme Court itself wisely declined to make a pronouncement against Buni on the ground that he was not joined and not heard.” Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, also posited that the Buni committee was legal and its status could not be upturned by any court judgement now or in the future. Omo-Agege, in a statement issued prior to the congresses, said, “I have, however, taken time to critically digest and juxtapose the divergent views on the issue and came to realise that the mischief makers propagating confusion aimed at misleading our party into a state of disarray did not study the petition filed by Jegede at the lower court.

“It is worthy to note that a decision of court is only an authority for what it decides and nothing more,” he added. Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, who defected from the PDP to APC under Buni’s watch, said he had not done anything wrong and has been doing his job. “The day-to-day running of the party rests on the national secretary of the party. So you have to look at it as a committee work and that is what it is. I am too happy to be here. My friends in the PDP are finding their way to the APC. The APC is doing very well and every day we see lots of PDP crossing over and I am happy I took the lead.

So, I don’t believe there is a problem. My interpretation is on the constitution of the party. What Governor Buni is doing is a caretaker job directed by our party. “So there is no other definition of what a committee can do and what they cannot do; our caretaker chairman is doing committee work and anybody can do committee work.

It is not an executive position. But when you talk about the executive work, you talk about the day-to-day running of the party. And again, he’s taking no salary.” Similarly, Governor Abdulahi Sule of Nasarawa State had also dismissed the notion that the caretaker committee could not organize party congresses and the national convention, based on the Supreme Court judgment “I don’t see the crisis in APC. If you do, tell me, maybe I will be able to address them.

When you talk about the paid job, all governors, irrespective of political affiliation, definitely take one committee work or the other. Today for instance, I am the chairman of the mass mobilization committee of the party and nobody is questioning that and nobody is paying me for that and also I am the co-chair of the poverty reduction committee set up by the Federal Government, nobody pays me for that,” he said. He added, “So, are you saying as a governor, you cannot take any caretaker job? So as far as the judgment is concerned, it didn’t address section 183. It says ‘you did not join the gentleman.’

If they had joined him, the petition would have been dead on arrival. “A lot of senior advocates are also saying there is no case to answer. We read through the constitution of the party, we read through the Nigerian constitution, we don’t see the conflict. Some people are just focusing on those that say there is a risk, so where is the risk?” Prof Tahir Mamman (SAN) said the committee was “on firm ground to proceed with its mandate” including organizing congresses and the national convention.

“There is no provision in the Electoral Act prescribing any form for forwarding or submission of the sponsored candidate of a political party in an election. Sections 177 and 182 of the1999 Constitution, which make provisions for qualifications and disqualification of candidates for governorship election, are exhaustive and leave no room for any addition,” he argued.

He also insisted that no other law/act could be relied upon to disqualify a candidate in an election save for the provisions of Section 182 of the 1999 Constitution. Mamman further submitted that the non-compliance with INEC directives (regulations, guidelines or manuals) for the purpose of election but which is not contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act shall not of itself be a ground in an election petition.

Going further, he pointed out that Paragraph 17(a) of the First Supplementary to Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections could not be relied upon as ground to question the return of a candidate in an election and that, ultimately, Mai Mala Buni’s position as Acting Chairman of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was not contrary to the provision of Section 183 of the 1999 Constitution. According to him, it is on a temporary basis which is not akin to executive office or paid employment as envisaged by Section 183 of the constitution.

However, an air of uncertainty prevailed right up to the eve of last Saturday’s ward congresses, with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who President Buhari had mandated to take charge of the situation, still in frantic consultations with some APC governors over whether to postpone the congresses or not. Buni himself and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State were reported to have met the VP late on Friday night to convey the governors’ endorsement of the plan to go ahead with the congresses.

Beyond the legal implications, what seemed to have worked more in favour of the retention of the Buni committee was the pass mark it garnered from almost all party stakeholders with the consensus being that Buni had effected a reoganisation of the party and swelled its ranks, including the defection of Governors David Umahi of Ebonyi, Ben Ayade of Cross River and most recently, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara. APC bigwigs now claim that the party is the largest party in Africa much to the chagrin of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which had arrogated that accolade to itself just six years ago.

Buni has also conducted successful ward congresses across the nation. It was therefore hardly a surprise that on Sunday, after the ward congresses, the APC governors, under the aegis of the Progressive Governors Forum, stamped their imprimatur on the Buni committee and asked it to ignore “distractions” and continue with its work after a meeting in Abuja. Part of the resolutions reads, “Forum reaffirmed its support for the APC Caretaker Committee under the leadership of Mai Mala Buni and call on all party members and leaders to continue to support them to conclude the task of re-organising the leadership of the party.

“Forum further reviewed progress made by the APC Caretaker Committee in the effort to rebuild structures of the party at all levels and commends members of the Caretaker Committee led by Mai Mala Buni for the successful conduct of the Ward Congresses across the country. “Accordingly, Forum reaffirmed its support for the Caretaker Committee to proceed to conduct Local Government, State Congresses and National Convention, in line with the mandate of the National Executive Committee.”

With the PDP having just resolved its own crisis that nearly resulted in the ouster of Uche Secondus as party chairman by setting an earlier date for the party’s own convention, the APC could spare itself the prospects of reversing a lot of the gains it had made under the Buni-led committee by focusing on winning strategies ahead of 2023.

