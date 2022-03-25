News

Coastal Road: Lekki residents Seek Dangote’s intervention

Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA), the umbrella body representing estates and communities from 1004 Estate to Epe in Lagos State, has appealed to businessman, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, for help in providing transportation infrastructure in the area.

The appeal was made in a letter to Dangote, Chairman, Dangote Group of Companies and signed by Olorogun James Emadoye and OPA Ladega, LERSA President and Vice President, respectively. In the letter dated March 20, LERSA expressed delight at the economic developments such as Dangote Refinery, Lekki Deep Seaports and Lekki Free Trade Zone, which it said would bring prosperity to the axis through increased job opportunities. It, however, noted that there is a need for transportation infrastructure to support the huge investments made by Dangote and other investors, as what is currently available is grossly inadequate.

“We at LERSA believe that the development of an alternative road and/ or alternate mode of transportation such as rail is required to support the massive development and population explosion in the area.

 

