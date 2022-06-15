Business

Coca-Cola delays IPO of African bottling unit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Coca-Cola Co said on Tuesday it had delayed the plans of an estimated $3 billion Initial Public Offering (IPO) of its African bottling unit to 2023 due to turbulence in the market.

 

The flotation of the division, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), would be the biggest on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange since at least 2016 and a major boost for the flagging index.

 

Earlier in May, Reuters had reported citing three sources that the IPO of the business would be delayed due to market turmoil, stemming from Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

 

Two sources told Reuters last month that Coca- Cola had aimed to list CCBA early in the second quarter, but that timetable had slipped to late in the third quarter.

 

Coca-Cola said the plans to take the bottling unit public remained unchanged and that it would evaluate macroeconomic conditions before deciding on the timing

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

