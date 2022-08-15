Business

Coca-Cola flags off reward promo for consumers

Coca-Cola Nigeria says it has kicked off a consumer- reward campaign for football lovers. The promo tagged ‘Coca- Cola Believe and Win Under the Crown Promo’, with prizes worth over N400 million, five consumers across the country will get to experience the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with an all-expense paid trip to Qatar and instant airtime to be won by consumers across all networks. The Coca-Cola Believe and Win Under the Crown promo was unveiled recently in Lagos    during a parley with football fans and pressmen who engaged in various experiential activities. According to the Marketing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria Ltd., Bunmi Adeniba, the Coca-Cola Believe and Win Under the Crown Promo will cover 35cl/50cl RGB and 35cl/50cl/60cl PET of the core brands which include Coca- Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Fanta Zero Sugar, Sprite, Sprite Zero Sugar &amp; Schweppes. The five lucky winners would be selected from each region – Lagos, West, East, Central, and North regions — at national draws. To note, the promo is approved by regulatory authorities. To participate in the promo, consumers are required to purchase any of the Coca- Cola products with a white cap and look under the crown for the unique code. On finding a code, consumers are expected to dial USSD string 80141*CODE#, using their mobile devices. According to Coca-Cola, the promo will end on October 3, 2022. Adeniba explained that all the white crowns would have unique codes underneath them as all the participating entries would be entered into the draw for the grand prize, based on terms and conditions, with the final draws done from the pool of all numbers that have participated multiple times in the promotion. She stated that the Coca- Cola Believe and Win Under the Crown Promo was conceptualised to give back to the consumers by taking five winners on a trip to watch the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and giving millions of consumers the chance to win instant airtime to stay connected with friends and family. She added: “It is about bringing people together, refreshing our communities and being there for our consumers at all times.”

 

