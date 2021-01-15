Business

Coca-Cola Foundation empowers 4,600 women

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A women empowerment and capacity building programme sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation in partnership with Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation, tagged, “Catalyst for Change” has come to an end having impacted over 4,600 women in Lagos and Ogun states.

The initiative wrapped up with its final graduation ceremony held recently at Iwaya, Lagos. Positioned to alleviate women from financial instability due to the attendant effects of the pandemic, the training included courses in wig making, make-up artistry, fashion designing, household essentials, shoe making, social media presence and business development, amongst others. The training was held across five communities namely Iwaya, Oworonshoki, Sangotedo, Magboro and Ogijo, with 1,000 of these women receiving startup kits, upon completion of the training, to help set up their small-scale businesses.

The last two communities, Oworonshoki and Iwaya, had a total of 2,000 women trained in the months of November and December. Speaking on the programme, Mabel Odunayo Fagun, the Valedictorian from Oworonshoki said, “With what we have learnt, we need to show the world the skills attained, and the impact The Coca-Cola Foundation has made in our lives”. Also, Prince Babatunde Saliu of Oworoshoki expressed his satisfaction with the community-centred initiative saying, “We are very appreciative of Coca-Cola for the one thousand women who were trained, as employment has been created for our people. As we have seen, with more employment of our people comes peace in the Oworonshoki community. We pledge to continue the great work which has been started by The Coca- Cola Foundation”.

At the final closing ceremony held at Iwaya, emotions were high as the Iwaya women rent the air with cheerful chants of “Coca-Cola”. Asegun Bamidele, a Valedictorian and beneficiary from the Iwaya community explained, “Just like the popular saying, there is no tool for development more than the empowerment of a woman. We are so thankful to Coca-Cola for this programme to enhance the standard of living in our community”.

The graduation ceremony was a sight to behold as the graduates celebrated amidst the serenading violins playing tunes to traditional dancers who graced the stage. The programme is proof that the empowerment and autonomy of women is directly linked to the improvement of their economic status.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

African airlines shift focus to turboprops, others for regional routes

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

STRATEGY Ethiopian Airlines announced aircraft purchases valued at around $332 million A huge number of African airlines are improving air links within the continent and West African region following a shift from regional aircraft to smaller aircraft, especially turboprops.   This has brought some of the most exciting developments in the realm of intra-African air […]
Business

S&P Global: Coronavirus to cost banks $2.1trn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Global banks face combined loan losses of $2.1 trillion by the end of 2021 as a result of the coronavirus crisis, credit ratings agency, Standard and Poor’s (S&P) Global estimates, with a hit of $1.3 trillion this year more than doubling the 2019 level. Around 60 per cent of the losses are likely to be […]
Business

Accelerating revival of Nigeria’s textile industry

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Last week’s stakeholders’ meeting of Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) associations in Abuja, presented a good opportunity for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to give an update on the critical contributions it is making towards a quick revival of the nation’s struggling textile industry, writes Tony Chukwunyem     Given that prior to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica