Coca-Cola Foundation empowers 4,600 women

A women empowerment and capacity building programme sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation in partnership with Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation, tagged, “Catalyst for Change” has come to an end having impacted over 4,600 women in Lagos and Ogun states.

The initiative wrapped up with its final graduation ceremony held recently at Iwaya, Lagos. Positioned to alleviate women from financial instability due to the attendant effects of the pandemic, the training included courses in wig making, make-up artistry, fashion designing, household essentials, shoe making, social media presence and business development, amongst others. The training was held across five communities namely Iwaya, Oworonshoki, Sangotedo, Magboro and Ogijo, with 1,000 of these women receiving startup kits, upon completion of the training, to help set up their small-scale businesses.

The last two communities, Oworonshoki and Iwaya, had a total of 2,000 women trained in the months of November and December. Speaking on the programme, Mabel Odunayo Fagun, the Valedictorian from Oworonshoki said, “With what we have learnt, we need to show the world the skills attained, and the impact The Coca-Cola Foundation has made in our lives”. Also, Prince Babatunde Saliu of Oworoshoki expressed his satisfaction with the community-centred initiative saying, “We are very appreciative of Coca-Cola for the one thousand women who were trained, as employment has been created for our people. As we have seen, with more employment of our people comes peace in the Oworonshoki community. We pledge to continue the great work which has been started by The Coca- Cola Foundation”.

At the final closing ceremony held at Iwaya, emotions were high as the Iwaya women rent the air with cheerful chants of “Coca-Cola”. Asegun Bamidele, a Valedictorian and beneficiary from the Iwaya community explained, “Just like the popular saying, there is no tool for development more than the empowerment of a woman. We are so thankful to Coca-Cola for this programme to enhance the standard of living in our community”.

The graduation ceremony was a sight to behold as the graduates celebrated amidst the serenading violins playing tunes to traditional dancers who graced the stage. The programme is proof that the empowerment and autonomy of women is directly linked to the improvement of their economic status.

Like this: Like Loading...