Coca-Cola Foundation partners Leading Ladies Africa to empower entrepreneurs

The Coca-Cola Foundation has awarded a grant to Leading Ladies Africa, a women-focused non-profit to train, fund, and upskill 1000 women, through its Enterprise and Leadership Program (ELP), as part of efforts to empower female entrepreneurs in Nigeria. The Enterprise and Leadership Program (ELP) is a practical, hands-on program that enables women entrepreneurs in Nigeria to set up viable small business enterprises that are designed to convert opportunities within their communities.

The programme seeks to solve the problem of economic insecurity and injustice towards women in Nigeria — encouraging sustainable work and economic growth for them by helping Nigerian female entrepreneurs build & maintain sustainable businesses.

The objectives, tie into SDG goals #5 and #8 and provides Nigerian female entrepreneurs with the skills they need to be economically empowered, and ensure that they have a better head start in the world of entrepreneurship. Speaking on the partnership with the Coca-Cola Foundation, Francesca Uriri, Founder of Leading Ladies Africa said: “The Enterprise and Leadership Program commenced in 2019, and since then we’ve impacted over 500 female entrepreneurs. We are pleased to receive support from the Coca-Cola Foundation, as it enables us to reach and directly impact 1000 women while strengthening the work we’re doing in championing inclusion, diversity, and gender equality for African women and girls.”

