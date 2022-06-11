News

Coca-Cola HBC donates €1m to support local communities

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Coca-Cola HBC, the parent company of the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd, has announced a €1 million donation to support community empowerment and social impact programmes in Nigeria. The announcement was made by Zoran Bogdanovic, CEO Coca-Cola HBC, at a Stakeholder reception during his visit to Lagos, Nigeria. Speaking about the company’s legacy of over 70 years in Nigeria, Zoran Bog-danovic, said: “Our roots are in Nigeria and its spirit still runs right through our business today – that’s why we have been a proud contributor to the growth of the Nigerian Economy throughout our history.

In the last 10 years we have invested well over a billion Euros in our Nigeria operations, which has supported the expansion of production capacity, building of modern warehouses, investment in eco-friendly logistics and above all, the creation of jobs for young Nigerians across the value chain.

Today, we, along with The Coca-Cola Company, support over 58,000 jobs annually in the value chain in the country.” Remarking on the donation, Bogdanovic said: “This donation underlines our commitment to improving the lives of our communities. Through this support, among other ongoing sustainability initiatives, we hope to help drive growth for the Nigerian economy and enable better living conditions for local communities. The donation will be directed towards empowering youth and women and the provision of water and sanitary facilities.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kebbi varsity matriculates 1,974 students

Posted on Author Ahmad Idris

Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, (KSUSTA) yesterday matriculated 1,974 students for the 2020\2021 academic session. In a statement by the Director Information of the Institution, Mallam Hussein Zuru, the school said out of the 2,553 candidates that applied for admission 1,974 were admitted. The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Bashar Aliero, […]
News

Anger, sorrow in Igbara Edda over missing 80-year-old woman’s corpse

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

The soul of Madam Grace Ola Orji Okoro of Igabara Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State is yet to rest in peace following the disappearance of her corpse in Owutu Edda General Hospital mortuary where it was deposited preparatory for burial. Madam Orji Okoro, popularly known as Ezinne Nma Grace, died on […]
News

NACCIMA appeals for promotion of private sector through AFCFTA

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has appealed for the promotion of the private sector through African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA). NACCIMA also advised the Federal Government to find ways for the signing and domestication of AfCFTA, stressing that such would go a long way in helping […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica