Business

Coca-Cola HBC unveils sustainability challenge, targets startups

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Coca-Cola HBC unveils sustainability challenge, targets startups

The Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC), a growth focused consumer packaged goods company and the parent company of the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited, has unveiled its Global Sustainability Challenge as part of efforts to advance a circular economy and accelerate its World Without Waste agenda. With call for applications now open globally, Coca-Cola HBC is looking to partner with startups across the world to find the next viable, scalable packaging and packaging collection technologies. According to a statement by the beverage giant, the winning solution will receive a monetary prize of 100,000 euros, which will be awarded and paid by Coca-Cola HBC.

Commenting on the challenge, Zoran Bogdanovic, CEO of Coca-Cola HBC, said: “As a recognised leader in sustainability, we are looking to continually raise the bar to ensure that we support the socioeconomic development of our communities and make a positive environmental impact.” On his part, Matthieu Seguin, the Managing Director of Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), said: “The beverage industry has a responsibility to take action to address the packaging challenge currently facing the world. “In the Coca-Cola System, we have continued to work with our partners, suppliers, and key stakeholders to build and implement sustainable packaging and recycling models to frontally address these challenges. “This competition will not only amplify the role of technology in addressing the global packaging challenge, but it will also provide an opportunity for us as Coca-Cola Hellenic Group to incubate viable start-ups and bring together a powerful ecosystem of experts and stakeholders to galvanise action towards a World Without Waste.” This initiative is in line

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Red Star Express hit by operating challenges

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu writes

Red Star Express Plc like other courier firms is curently faced with operational challenges. Chris Ugwu writes   The ravaging COVID-19 crisis, which has crippled the economy across the globe and accompanying social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, E-mail, WhatsApp, e-transactions and the Global System of Mobile Communications, GSM, have dealt a blow on the […]
Business

NGX extends gain by N34bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Equities transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, sustained its positive outlook as the All Share Index (ASI) rose further by 0.17 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leveraged undervalued stocks after days of bear run. Consequently, the NGX All-Share Index rose by 165.72 […]
Business

COVID-19: IMF approves lending reforms for low-income countries

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), yesterday, announced that it would revamp its concessional lending programmes to better support lowincome countries (LIC) during COVID-19 and aid their economic recovery. In a news release, the Bretton Woods institution said its executive board, last week, backed reforms that include raising the access limits for concessional financing for low-income […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica