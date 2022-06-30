Health

Coca-Cola partners MEDIC on Elegushi Beach Clean-up

As part of its efforts to preserve the environment for sustainable living and stimulate plastic waste management in Nigeria, the Coca-Cola System comprising Coca-Cola Nigeria, Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) and Chi Limited through its Employee Volunteer Scheme known as ‘Jamii Deeds’ has undertaken a cleanup of the Elegushi Beach. During the programme which the Coca-Cola System did in partnership with Mental and Environmental Development Initiative for Children (MEDIC), was to mark the 2022 World Environment Day and World Oceans Day, a total of 248.68kg of waste was recovered. Present at the event were the Managing Director, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Ibrahim Odumboni; General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr. Dolapo Fasewe, Ministry of Environment representative Micheal Bankole, Doyinsola Ogunye, Founder, Recycling Scheme for Women and Youth Empowerment (RESWAYE), amongst many others.

Aside from addressing seven of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with focus on clean water and sanitation for all, the event was also aimes to empower youths and women in the coastal community through recycling. Elegushi Beach, like other beaches in Nigeria, due to a lack of proper waste management practices, has become a haven for all types of waste, majorly packaging waste dropped by fun-seekers who throng the beach regularly. In addition to the beach cleanup, a recycling bank was launched as a leave behind to empower the women and youths of Elegushi community who can now deposit their recyclables to earn a reward or cash.

This brings the total number of recycling banks sponsored by the Coca-Cola system to 21 across various communities. The exercise, which was led by the Managing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Alfred Olajide, and Vice President, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Africa Operating Unit, The Coca-Cola Company, Patricia Obozuwa, was part of planned activities to commemorate World Environmental Day and World Oceans Day.

“Our focus on water to support the planet would be incomplete unless we clean up our beaches which have a direct path to the ocean,” Obozuwa remarked. “Families converge at beaches to create magical moments, and the continued deterioration of our beaches with waste materials proves a continued challenge which we must all come together to tackle”. In his contribution, Olajide highlighted that through the employee volunteer efforts which sits under the ‘Jamii Deeds’ pillar of our Jamii sustainability platform, the company hopes to contribute to ensuring the wellbeing of host communities while simultaneously upholding sustainable development in the country. “Cleaning the beaches and extracting as much waste material as we can, continues to drive our World Without Waste agenda through which we have collected over one billion PET bottles already.

It is also part of our commitment to our global goal to make all consumer packaging 100 per cent recyclable by 2025 and to enable 100 per cent collection of all packaging material by 2030,” Olajide said. Dr. Fasawe, the managing director of LASEPA, suggested that the beach cleanup be expanded beyond cleaning the beach and carried to markets, rural regions, parks, and other locations to educate people about the need to properly dispose of plastic waste. Similarly, the Director, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Ibrahim Odumboni was also at the event. Odumboni, said the exercise is laudable and worthy of being emulated by other companies.

He stated that a value chain on plastic and waste management has been created with support from waste management agencies, food and beverage organisations and recycling partners to make plastic a resource for wealth, in contrast to the previous belief about plastic.

 

