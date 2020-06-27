Reporter

Related Articles
Business

MAN: NBS’ report to reflect recession in Q2 ’20

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Downturn blamed on four-month lockdown Following the four-month coronavirus outbreak-induced lockdown, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that the country’s economy will show some contraction in the second quarter of this year when the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) releases the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report for the quarter. Acting Director-General of MAN, […]
Business

Visa launches new initiative to support SMEs

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, has launched a new “Where You Shop Matters’ initiative that aims to champion and enable entrepreneurs in Nigeria while encouraging consumers to support small businesses. According to a statement from the company, ‘Where You Shop Matters’ will help support small businesses through the Visa Small Business Hub, a […]
Business

5G: ALTON frowns at negative power of social media

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Negative use of the power of social media has been blamed over the amplification of porous claims by uninformed individuals who said that Fifth Generation (5G) Mobile Networks have links to Coronavirus. This was the position of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) at the webinar tagged, 2020 Digital Rights Series on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: