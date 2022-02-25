Metro & Crime

Cocaine deal: Court gives NDLEA 48 hours to reply Abba Kyari’s bail request

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Cocaine deal: Court gives NDLEA 48 hours to reply Abba Kyari’s bail request

AFederal High Court in Abuja, yesteday ordered the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), to respond to a bail request filed by Abba Kyari, a suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, who is being held by the anti-narcotics agency over his alleged involvement in a 25 kg cocaine deal. Mr Kyari, a former head of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT), instituted a lawsuit to regain his freedom after he was handed over to the NDLEA by the police in Abuja concerning the pending allegations of drug crime.

At yesterday’s hearing, NDLEA’s lawyer, Mike Kassa, informed the judge, Inyang Ekwo, that the agency had not been served with Mr Kyari’s pending application for bail. The judge stood down the proceedings for about 30 minutes to enable the applicant’s lawyer, Cynthia Ikenna, serve a copy of the court document on Mr Kassa. When the case resumed, NDLEA’s Director of Legal Services, Joseph Sunday, announced appearance and asked for an adjournment of the case to enable his agency to respond to the embattled Kyari’s bail request. Subsequently, Mr Ekwo ordered “lawyers to parties in the suit to put their house in order,” and adrick journed the suit until February 28 for the hearing of the bail application. Last Monday, Mr Kyari’s lawyer, Cynthia Ikenna, in an ex-parte application, appealed to the judge to admit her client to bail, while citing health grounds. But Mr Ekwo instead directed the lawyer to serve the pending request on the NDLEA, before slating the suit for hearing yesterday. However, due to the improper service of the court document on the anti-narcotics agency, the hearing was stalled. The NDLEA had, on February 14, confirmed that the embattled Kyari was in its custody after it declared the cop wanted for allegedly aiding and abetting drug pushing and working with a drug cartel. The declaration by the NDLEA came a few months after the former police intelligence unit commander was indicted in an internet fraud case by the U.S. government. Following the d

eclaration, the police announced that Mr Kyari was arrested alongside four other members of the police intelligence response team. But in an affidavit in support of the ex-parte application for bail, Mr Kyari denied the allegation linking him to an international drug cartel. In the affidavit, dated February 16 and filed February 17, which was deposed to by Mr Kyari’s younger brother, Muhammad Usman, the suspended DCP described the allegation as made-up by the NDLEA, arguing, a “prima facie case” has not been established against him. He sued the NDLEA for N500 million for alleged violation of his right.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Oct. 1 Protest: MSSN, NACOMYO dissociate from Oodua Republic agitation

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) and the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) Tuesday disclosed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, that Muslims in the South West region were not part of the recent call for the creation of Oduduwa Republic in Nigeria as being championed by Professor Banji Akintoye. According to MSSN […]
Metro & Crime

Don’t attract curses, Ebonyi monarch warns settlers

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Traditional ruler of Amagu community, Ishiagu in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Chief Godffery Makwo, yesterday told settlers in Ovumte land settlement not to push the community to curse them.   According to him, the community will pronounce curse on them, if they continue to oppose the parcellation of the settlement.   The […]
Metro & Crime

Man who allegedly raped 14 pupils in Niger denied bail

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

The primary school teacher, Alhaji Usman Galadima, who allegedly sexually assaulted 14 pupils in Borgu Local Government of Niger State, has been remanded in custody by a Minna Magistrate’s Court. Galadima was arraigned on multiple charges by the men of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligent Department (SCID) before the Senior Magistrate Court 5, Hajiya […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica