Metro & Crime

Cocaine exportation: Court denies ex-LG boss bail 

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Akeem Nafiu

Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos Friday dismissed a bail motion filed by a former Vice-Chairman of Lagos Island East Local Government, Asekun Sakiru Kehinde, currently standing trial for allegedly exporting 1000kg of cocaine out of the country.

In turning down Kehinde’s bail motion, the judge ordered accelerated hearing in the matter.
He also directed that the defendant should be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending when his trial will commence on July 22.

At Friday’s proceedings, the court also dismissed a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the defendant for been abandoned.

It would be recalled that Kehinde was on June 30 arraigned before the court by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a count charge bordering on the alleged offence. Upon his arraignment, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence, following which the NDLEA’s lawyer, Abu Ibrahim, urged the court to fix a trial date.

The charge against the defendant reads: “That you Asekun Sakiru Kehinde, Male, Adult, on or about the 7th May, 2021, during the outward clearance of passengers on Virgin Atlantic Airlines flight from Lagos to London-Heathrow, at the Departure Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja- Lagos without lawful authority, exported 1,000 kilograms  of Cocaine, a Narcotic Drug and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 12(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act. Cap. N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004”.

Reporter

