Cocaine importation: NDLEA arraigns 7 Indians, 3 Nigerians

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arraigned seven Indians and three Nigerians at a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged unlawful importation of 43.1kg of cocaine into Nigeria.

The 10 defendants were docked alongside a firm, Oilways Logistics and Energy Limited, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful importation of the banned drug.

The seven Indians are: Shedrack Yurama; Singh Vikash; Kunnaserypallam Ashraf Inzam; Xaiver Fernando Santhanaria; Mandal Surjeet Ashok; Tandel Pratikkumar Pravinbai and Barthwal Rohan Sunil. The names of their Nigerian accomplices were given as: Tobi Ojo; Kunle Animashaun and Omozusi Enorose Terry.

The defendants, however, denied the alleged offence upon their arraignment, following which they were admitted to bail on various terms by the trial judge, Justice Ayokunle Faji.

In admitting them to bail, the judge ordered the defendants to deposit their passports with the Court’s Deputy Chief Registrar (DCR). They were also mandated to seek the court’s leave before travelling out of the country.

The defendants’ trial has been fixed for September 27 and 28, 2021.

In the charge marked FHC/L/100c/2021, the defendants were said to have been arrested with the banned drug on February 8, 2021, at the Tin can Port, Apapa, Lagos, on board a vessel named MV SPAR SCORPIO. They were alleged to have conspired with the duo of Franklyn Pereowei Godwin and Peter Odigie Ozasuwa, said to be at large.

The offences were said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 11(a) and 14(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004.

