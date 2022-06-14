COCIN leadership appeals to varsity, host community to resolve differences

Worried by the lingering crisis between the management of Karl Kum University in Plateau State and the host community, Vwang, the Vice President of Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), the owner of the private university, Rev. Timothy Nwan, has appealed to the two parties to resolve the face-off to pave way for academic activities to resume in the institution. He urged the parties in the crisis to be sincere and fair to each other in the resolution, saying the lingering crisis was not good for the image and development of the church and university. Nwan made the appeal during his induction Service as Vice President of the Church, which was held at the COCIN Headquarters Church in Jos, Plateau State capital. He, however, noted that the Bible directed believers and Christians to be obedient to justice and righteousness, even as he vowed to support the President of the Church to ensure faithfulness and accountability to the church. Nwan said: “Karl Kum University remains a global academic vision of the Church of Christ in Nations and I employ the management of the university and the host community of Vwang to resolve the problems concerning the university. “Our inability to resolve the problem is touching on the image of the Church. I strongly believe that the issues at stake can be resolved to the glory of God.” President of the Church, Rev. Amos Mozho, who performed the induction, urged Rev. Nwan to be committed towards achieving the vision and mission of the church. He noted that the Church had come a long way in the propagation of the gospel of Jesus Christ, adding that there was need for team work to sustain the vision. Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of the state, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, applauded the process that led to the emergence of Rev. Timothy Nwan as the Vice President of the Church, and urged politicians in the country to emulate the church in the conduct of elections to political offices.
