COCIN President advocates review of Nigeria's economic policies

Posted on Author Musa Pam

President of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Dr. Dacholom Datiri, has called for a complete overhaul of the country’s economic policy. Datiri stated this in Jos duringtheopeningceremony of the 99th General Church Council meeting, held at COCIN Headquarters Church, Jos, Plateau State. He expressed worry over the hardship faced by many Nigerians and noting with dismay the way and manner inflation was hitting hard on the people. He said families were no longer able to afford two square meals a day. “The hardship is palpable and the government must rise up to the occasion, our economic policy as a country needs a complete overhaul,” he said. While speaking on the security challenges facing the country, the COCIN President described the situation as embarrassing and disturbing and called on the government to rise up to its responsibilities before it was too late. He said the alarming rate of kidnappings, armed robbery and banditry had negatively affected the lives of countless innocent people leading into extreme traumatic conditions.

