COCIN to Buhari: Stop playing politics with lives of Nigerians, Army has failed

The President Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) Rev. Dr. Dachollom Datiri has urged the Federal Government under the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to stop playing politics with the precious lives of Nigerians.

Datiri stated this on Tuesday in Jos during the Opening Ceremony of the 98th General Church Council held at COCIN Headquarters Church Jos.

He decribed as sad and condemnable a situation where Boko Haram has continued to cause havoc in Borno and other parts of the country.

“It is hard to believe that the Nigerian Army has failed to deal with this menace all these years, government must stop playing politics with the precious lives of Nigerians. If the United States forces can come into this country, rescue their citizen, kill six of the captors and left one alive as exhibit, then something is really wrong with the Nigerian government and troops.”

The COCIN President also expressed sadness on the alarming rate of kidnappings and armed robbery in the country, saying government must garner the willpower and deal with the ugly situation.

“Kidnappers and armed robbers are having a field day in this country today. Many people have been robbed of their hard earned savings, and innocent lives have been needlessly exterminated. Surely government is capable of squashing this unwanted menace in our society. Government must garner the willpower and deal with this ugly situation.”

The clergyman pleaded for the Federal Government to secured the safe release Rev. Polycarp Zongo who has been in the hands of insurgents for the past five weeks.

