News Top Stories

Cocoa can boost brain power

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Re s e a r c h e r s in the United Kingdom (UK) said the main ingredient flavanol found in cocoa could supercharge the brain, help young, healthy adults think better, faster and more efficiently. These are the results of a new study published recently in the journal ‘Scientific Reports’.

The researchers found that after drinking flavanol- rich concoction, 14 of the 18 men participants in their study, saw their oxygenation response rise more than three times higher than it had following a low-flavanol drink. The flavanol-heavy drink also triggered a one-minute faster response, the ‘Newsmax’ reported. In addition, after drinking flavanol-enriched cocoa, the men were able to respond about 11 per cent more quickly when asked to problem-solve, but only when the tests were at their most challenging. No difference in response was seen when posed with simple tasks. The results of the study, is based on work with 18 healthy men, aged 18 to 45.

All underwent brain scans and mental acuity tests after consuming a cocoa drink packed with high levels of flavanols which are naturally found in significant amounts in cocoa, grapes, apples, teas, and berries, among other items. There is a growing body of evidence suggesting that a diet rich in flavanols can also have a positive impact on cardiovascular health. Study author Catarina Rendeiro said, “We have known for many years that flavanols from cocoa, in particular, can improve vascular function in humans.

“These benefits are apparent even after only one single dose of cocoa.” Rendeiro is a lecturer in nutritional sciences with the School of Sport, Exercise and Rehabilitation Sciences at the University of Birmingham, in the UK. However, the extent to which some of these benefits could translate into the brain vasculature were less clear. That’s where this study comes in.” Rendeiro explained that the goal of the research was “To investigate whether one single dose of cocoa flavanols could improve brain oxygenation levels.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

We’re losing our lands to bandits, others – Farmers 

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

Farmers have once again expressed concerns over the imminent and inevitable food crisis in the country, saying that they cannot access their farms due to criminal activities of bandits and terrorists.   This disclosure was made in Abuja, over the weekend, by the Chairperson, African Kilimanjaro Women Forum (AKIWOF) for ECOWAS member states,  Hajia Zainab […]
News

60th Independence: Nigeria can’t afford to be smaller –Ex-govs’ Forum

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja .

The Former Governors Forum has joined other Nigerians to preach unity, stating that Nigeria cannot afford to be smaller.   The Forum is preaching against the divisible tendencies that have taken over national discuss, quipping that Nigeria is an emerging market with her population. In the message signed by the Chairman and former governor of […]
News

Algeria referendum: A vote ‘to end years of deviousness’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Algerians are voting in a referendum that is meant to cement changes made possible after long-time President Abdelaziz Bouteflika was forced to resign last year. But opponents say it falls short of fundamental reform. The referendum’s timing is auspicious, reports the BBC. It falls on November 1 – the anniversary of the start of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: