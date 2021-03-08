Cocoa: COVID-19, poor harvest dip earnings to N326.18bn

VARIATION

There is fluctuation in price of cocoa in Nigeria

Despite Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s support, Nigeria is to earn only 3.5 per cent or N326.18 billion ($694 million) from the global cocoa output of $19.7 billion in 2021 due to poor harvest, fungi and coronavirus outbreak.

It was leant that the country would only have capacity to produce 54 per cent of its projection. Government had forecast that the country would produce 500,000 tonnes valued at $1.29 billion or 6.54 per cent of the global export.

This is coming at a time CBN distributed inputs and cash worth N770 million under its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme to 221 members from the Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigerians (CFAN) in 10 cocoa producing states.

Under the CBN scheme, 365 farmers benefited in Ondo. It also included Cross Rivers, 74; Edo; 214; Ekiti, 38; Osun -193; Kwara; 43; Ogun, 118; Oyo, 156; Delta, 17 and Abia, four. However, the International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO), in its 2021 forecast, said that Nigeria’s output would be limited to 270,000 tonnes instead of 500,000 tonnes, leading to a deficit of 46 per cent or 230,000 tonnes. It noted that Cameroun cocoa output would surge to 285,000 tonnes, stressing that the country had dislodged Nigeria output by 15,000 tonnes because of poor yields and aged trees among other challenges. Also, output from Ghana has been projected to reach 825,000 tonnes, Ivory Coast 2.150 million tonnes; Indonesia 200,000 tonnes and Brazil 150,000 tonnes. It noted that total revenue earnings in the cocoa segment would not go beyond $19.71 billion in 2021 as market demand is low. In its latest Monthly Cocoa Market Report (MCMR), ICCO further revealed that anticipations of a production surplus had compounded low levels of demand and contributed to the decline in prices of cocoa from January 2021 on the London and New York futures market.

The organisation estimated 2020/21 global cocoa production at a record 4.84million tonnes, up about 115, 000 from the previous year. It also explained that larger cocoa beans were expected in Ivory Coast, Ghana and Ecuador, adding that global cocoa grindings in the year were projected at 4.69 million tonnes, about 25,000tonnes above the 2020 season.

It said: “We project a 2020/21 world cocoa surplus of 122,000 tonnes. Nearby cocoa futures prices in February averaged $2,571 a tonne, up $47 from a month earlier, but $301 below the February, 2020 average.” However, due to poor yield, price in Nigeria has fluctuated from N680,000 to N710,000 per tonne.

In Ondo, the price is between N680,000 and 710,000 per tonne since January, while in Cross River it is N680,000; Osun, N700,000 and Edo, N690,000 It would be recalled that the Executive Director/Chief of Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr Segun Awolowo, had said that government would improve the quality of cocoa being produced in the country and make Nigeria the destination for the international market.

He explained that the country could boost its economic development with quality cocoa beans in the international market. Awolowo, who was at a two-day training for cocoa farmers with the theme: ‘Best Agricultural Practices for Enhanced Produce and Quality of Cocoa Production for Export Market,’ in Ekiti State, stressed that Nigeria was endowed with wide range of land for more cocoa cultivation.

The chief executive officer added that the training for the farmers was part of NEPC’s determination to ensure quality cocoa production and boost its demand in the international.

Awolowo said: “The NEPC as a creation of the federal government is poised to see to the improved quality of our products earmarked for export not only for the benefit of the farmers but also to boost the economy of the country and trying to achieve the objective of making Nigeria a destination for quality produce demand.

All will need to do to enhance the quality of our cocoa is to cultivate improved varieties, focus more on organic production and improve on the postharvest handling.”

