Cocoa House elevator accident: We have commenced investigations –JMG

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Following the death on Wednesday morning of one of employee and injuries sustained by three others, the company handling installation of an elevator that fell at the popular Cocoa House, Dugbe, Ibadan, JMG Limited, yesterday declared that it has commenced investigation into the accident.

The old elevator, which was to be replaced with a new one, accidentally lost its control and fell to the basement pit, thereby killing one of the staff of the company, injuring three others. While the dead had been deposited in a morgue, the injured ones were receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital. While breaking silence on the accident, the company, in a statement by the management regretted the incident, assuring that investigation into the matter had commenced.

It sympathized with the families of everyone affected by the incident, noting that it was doing everything possible to ensure that satisfactory medical attention were given to those who sustained injuries.

The statement read in parts: “JMG Limited, the contractor handling the replacement of one of the non-functioning elevators at Cocoa House in Ibadan deeply regrets the unfortunate incident that occurred on January 6, 2021 whilst the old elevator was being dismantled. “The incident resulted in the death of one member of the JMG contracting team and injuries to three others. JMG has deployed its management to take charge of the situation and investigations into the cause of the accident are being carried out. “The tragic incident has also been reported to the Police with whom JMG are cooperating.

In addition, JMG is liasing with the medical team at the hospital to ensure that those who sustained injuries receive satisfactory care. “The management of JMG Limited hereby expresses its profound sympathy to the families of everyone affected by this unfortunate incident and pray for grace to stand firm in this trying period. The company will issue a more detailed statement once investigations have been completed.”

