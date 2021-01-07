Metro & Crime

Cocoa House elevator crashes, kills one, injures three

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

A technician handling installation of a new elevator at the Odua Investment Company Limited in the Cocoa House, Dugbe, Ibadan, Oyo State was crushed to death when the faulty old elevator fell to the basement pit. Three other technicians were injured and were rushed to the hospital.

Two of the injured broke their arms while the third person broke his legs. The Head, Corporate Affairs of Odua Investment Company Limited, Victor Ayetoro, confirmed the incident. He said: “About 11am (yesterday), the lift installation team from our contractor handling the lift and who were working on dismantling the old lift in readiness for a new lift instalment, while working on the lift, (it) suffered a mechanical failure.

The said failure resulted in the lift car dropping and crashing into the basement pit. “Unfortunately, one of the technicians in the team did not survive the incident. Three other technicians suffered minor injuries and have been taken to the hospital for check-up/treatment. “The head office of the company has been informed and their representatives have arrived to take charge of the situation while the police have also been informed.”

