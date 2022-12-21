News

Cocoa merchant arraigned over N33m fraud in Osun

A 67-year-old cocoa merchant, Siyanbola Abiodun, has been arraigned at an Osogbo Magistrate’s Court for allegedly defrauding a company to the tune of N33 million. Abiodun was brought to the court on three counts bordering on fraud, stealing and false swearing to an affidavit. According to prosecutor Abiodun Badiora, the defendant committed the alleged offences on 17th of November 2020 at about 11 am with the intent to defraud and obtained the sum of N20, 000,000 from Wakman Heritage Limited.

Badiora further explained that the suspect on the same date allegedly stole an N13 million property belonging to Wakman Heritage Limited. He said the defendant did falsely swear to an affidavit and allegedly lied about having cocoa beans in his custody and that he will supply to Wakman Golden Heritage Limited within ten days of receiving an advance payment from the company. The offences, according to the prosecutor, are contrary to and punishable under Sections 419, 390, 390 (9),117 and 118 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Laws of Osun State 2002.

 

