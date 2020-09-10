Cocoa now our major source of revenue –C’River

Cross River State Government has said that Cocoa, and not oil is currently the major source of the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), through which the state government has continued to undertake various infrastructural development.

Special Adviser to the State Governor on Cocoa Development and Control, Dr. Oscar Ofuka, disclosed this yesterday during the inspection of the symbolic planting of cocoa at the Nixon Luxury Hotel, Abuja to prove that the cash crop could be grown anywhere in the country.

Ofuka, who said that cocoa had replaced oil revenue in the state as it is now providing gainful employment to many people, however, noted that Cross River State had already displaced some South West states that hitherto pride themselves as major cocoa farmers due to massive investment of the state government in the crop.

According to him, the shift in the state’s attention to farming, particularly cocoa farming following the Supreme Court judgement that ceded 76 oil wells to Akwa Ibom State, as well as Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon some years ago, has turned out to be a blessing.

