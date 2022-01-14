Cocoa: Poor regulation costing Nigerian farmers N55bn annually

Cocoa farmers under the aegis of Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN) have decried poor regulation in the sub-sector, saying it is depriving the smallholder farmers from collecting the $400 per tonne Living Income Deferential (LID) paid to their counterparts in Ivory Coast, Ghana and other countries.

The association put the cumulative figure that its members have been losing at N55 billion annually arising from non-capturing of the $400 per tonne LID. Specifically, the national president of the association, Adeola Adegoke, said in the interview that aside from the floor price at which the cocoa beans are being sold, no measure has been put in place to collect the $400. According to him, the farmers cried out because of the existing structure that is supporting smallholder cocoa farmers with $400 per tonne in Ghana, Ivory Coast and other countries that are leading in world cocoa pro-duction.

“Because of the unregulated cocoa economy in Nigeria, there is no measure put in place to be able to collect this $400 aside from the floor price that we sell our beans. “This $400 is an addition that is meant to support the livelihood of the cocoa farmers in all cocoaproducing nations. “In Ghana and Ivory Coast today, they are collecting it. If today Nigeria is been denied $400 per tonne, multiply it by 265,000 metric tonnes and it would be running into about N55 billion “This is to show you that the farmers are been shut-changed and it is because of this our unregulated cocoa economy in Nigeria.

That is why we are saying that for us to move forward to be even with our counterpart in Ghana and Ivory Coast we have to collect that money. “We can’t allow about N55 billion annually to waste. This is enough to turn around the fortunes of smallholders farmers in Nigeria.

This is enough to turn around the economy of the cocoa communities and to move the economy of the nation forward,” he said. While speaking on the state of Nigeria’s cocoa production, the CFAN national president said: “In Nigeria today, cocoa production has grow from 165,000 tonnes in 1999-2000 to 250,000 tonnes in 2013-2014 mainly as a result of high grower prices and to a limited extent, to the government support as outlined in the Cocoa Transformation Action Plan of 2015.

“However, the total harvested area amounts to 640,000 ha and the average yield is about 400 kg per ha. “I can tell you that yield improvement is constrained by the age of the farmers proper management, low farm input, infrastructure, extension services, etc. “Most importantly, these include inadequate control of Cocoa Swollen Shoot Virus Disease and the Phytophthora Pod Rot (PPR) or black pod disease. In addition to these, is lack of access of farmers to loans and the fact that many cocoa fields are old.”

