News

Cocoa ranks as Nigeria’s highest foreign exchange earner in 2021 Q2

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Earnest Umakhihe, has disclosed that Nigeria earned N63.18b from cocoa which he said made the commodity the highest foreign exchange earner in the second quarter of 2021 for the country. According to Umakhihe, the development was due to the focus and determination of the Federal Government to diversify the economy through agriculture.

The Permanent Secre-tary stated this during a Stakeholders Forum on Cocoa Value Chain Development in Nigeria, which was held at the Federal College of Agriculture, Akure, the Ondo State capital, with major players in the sector as participants. While emphasizing that the ministry will continue to play its role in providing an enabling environment for active participation of all the key players in the cocoa agricultural sub-sector, Umakhihe maintained that the forum was designed to boost the current synergy and cooperation between key players in the sub-sector.

He said: “The focus of this present administration to diversify the Nigeria economy through agriculture is based on the enormous potentials in the sector, in terms of improving the livelihood of cocoa farmers, job creation and foreign exchange earnings. “This is beginning to yield positive results as clearly stated in recent reports by Naira-metrics that Nigeria continues to expand its ability to earn foreign exchange from agricultural exports especially during a time when oil revenue is not as robust as it used to be, due to the OPEC production quota and oscillating crude oil price, during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Declare emergency in national security architecture, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja   The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently declare state emergency in the nation’s security architecture. The party also called for the immediate setting up of an independent judicial panel to look into the handling of the #EndSARS protest as it relates the role of security […]
News Top Stories

Confusion over Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, health

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

An attempt by President Donald Trump’s doctor to reassure the public about Trump’s condition following his infection with Covid-19 only created widespread confusion and concerns about transparency on Saturday, as a source familiar with the President’s health told reporters that the next 48 hours will be critical in determining how he fares.   “The President’s […]
News

Madagascar arrests five generals over plot to kill President Rajoelina

Posted on Author Reporter

  High-ranking army and police officials have been arrested in Madagascar in connection with a failed attempt to kill the country’s president. The arrested include five generals and several active police officers, meaning 21 people are now being investigated over last month’s foiled assassination, reports the BBC. Authorities have also seized a gun and $250,000 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica