Cocoyam helps to boost immunity, eliminates dangerous free radicals )2)

Vitamin B6 benefits include curbing pain and can be useful in controlling aches in the muscles and joints due to arthritis. Cocoyam consists of a considerable amount of potassium, which is considered an essential mineral to remain healthy and efficient. Potassium not only enables good fluid transfers between membranes and tissues throughout the body but also helps to relieve stress and pressure on blood vessels and arteries. By relaxing the veins and blood vessels, blood pressure can be reduced, and stress on the overall cardiovascular system is reduced.

Cocoyam plays an essential role in boosting the immune system. Vitamin C is found in cocoyam roots, which helps the immune system to create white blood cells that help to defend the body from foreign pathogens and agents. Additionally, vitamin C acts as an antioxidant, which moderately prevents the development of conditions such as heart disease and cancer. Consuming high-potassium foods is directly related to decreased muscle cramping and improved muscle strength. Muscle cramps are one of the common side effects of low potassium levels.

This happens when an athlete becomes dehydrated and don’t consume enough potassium-rich foods before and after exercise. Cocoyam also plays a vital role in digestion because it consists of a high level of dietary fibre. Fibre is very important for supporting our gastrointestinal health.

Fibre improves bowel movements, thus helping food move through the digestive tract and facilitating improved digestion. Apart from that, it can help to prevent certain conditions like excess gas, cramping, bloating, constipation and even diarrhoea. A healthy, regulated gastrointestinal system can significantly boost overall health and reduce chances of various types of cancer. Cocoyam consists of Vitamin B1, which is also known as thiamine and is a crucial vitamin for increasing focus, energy, fighting chronic stress, and for preventing memory loss.

Several pieces of research have linked thiamine deficiency to difficulty in learning and retaining information. As we have previously mentioned, Cocoyam is loaded with several antioxidants, like betacarotene and cryptoxanthin. These antioxidants can also help to improve vision as well, by preventing the free radicals from attacking ocular cells and causing macular degeneration or cataracts.

Phosphorus, which is essential for both bone health as well as maintaining teeth and gum health, is present in cocoyam. Calcium, vitamin D and phosphorus, all play a crucial role in the formation and maintenance of dental hygiene by supporting tooth enamel, jaw-bone mineral density and holding the teeth in place, too — therefore, these minerals and vitamins can also help heal the body.

