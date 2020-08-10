COCSON clears IGP on alleged police training school construction 

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COCSON), has said the alleged construction of a police training school by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu in his home town as reported by some online media, was false.

This was contained in an open letter to the Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), signed by COCSON convener, Ikechukwu Chukwumere, the Director of Admin COCSON, Tijani Danjuma and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the CSOs, an independent investigation undertaken by the body had revealed that the IGP never raised millions of naira illegally either by coercion of officers or otherwise, to construct a police training school in Endehu, Nasarawa State.

While noting that the school in question was built by the state government with support from multiple corporate partners, the group called for further investigations and criminal charges against anyone involved in spreading falsehood.

The letter states in part: “We want to categorically state that this is a deliberate attempt by some unscrupulous elements to tarnish the image of the Inspector General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force in general.

“In a bid to truly unravel the credibility of this allegation, the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria undertook an independent investigation and the following resolutions were reached on the grounds of duly established facts:

“That the said school was entirely built with the support of the state government and multiple corporate partners.

“That whereas the online media stated that the facility was located at the IGP’s hometown in Endehu, the IGP is not from Endehu but from Lafia,

“That at no time has the IGP ordered, threatened or coerced any person talk more of Mobile Police Commanders into generating a dime for any project. We challenge anyone, any other media organization who can substantiate these spurious claims to come forward and back it up with documents

“That this news in its entirety is false and misleading geared towards tarnishing the image of man who has meritoriously served his Fatherland. That this act if not nipped in the bud is capable of promoting falsehood in journalism.”